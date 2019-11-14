Info-tech

AMJ Ventures invests $2 million in StyleCracker

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 14, 2019 Published on November 14, 2019

StyleCracker, a personal styling platform backed by Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, has raised $2 million from US-based investor AMJ Ventures.

“The funds will also be used to build a strong pan-India presence and move even closer to being the stylist to every Indian. StyleCracker has grown rapidly since inception, at about 150 per cent per annum, and is on track to grow the business at over 250 per cent this financial year, after its funding from AMJ Ventures,” StyleCracker Co-Founder and Managing Director, Dhimaan Shah, said.

AMJ’s Indian investments include Avail Finance, a Bengaluru-based loan financing service, and Propelld, a company which provides finances for higher education courses. AMJ Capital, which has made multiple investments in the US, is now looking at growing and expanding its portfolio in India.

