Among Us the highest downloaded mobile game worldwide in November: Report

‘Among Us’ from InnerSloth was the most downloaded mobile game globally in November 2020 according to data from Sensor Tower.
The game clocked 53.2 million installs, which represented a 50 times increase from November 2019, as per the report.
The highest number of installs for the game (15.8 per cent)came from the United States followed by Brazil accounting for approximately 9 per cent of the installs.
The online multiplayer game has garnered massive popularity this year. The creators of the game last month announced new features and updates planned for the game.
InnerSloth will be adding a new map to the popular multiplayer game called ‘The Airship’ in early 2021 adding new tasks and a range of other features. The developers had also announced a new ‘Accounts’ feature as part of upcoming updates.
The game also won the Best Multiplayer Game award at the Game Award earlier this week.
The second most downloaded mobile game across the globe was Shortcut Run from Voodoo with 35.2 million installs. The US accounted for the highest number of installs for the game at 15.4 per cent, followed by India at 14.5 per cent.
The top five most popular games also included Join Clash 3D from Supersonic, Garena Free Fire from Garena Games, and Subway Surfers from SYBO Games.
“One of November’s breakout global launches was Project Makeover from Bubblegum Games. The title ranked No. 3 for App Store downloads globally, generating more than 5 million downloads and $4.5 million from player spending on the platform last month. While the puzzle space is highly competitive, the launch shows there continues to be room for new titles in the category to find success,” Sensor Tower said in a blog post.
In terms of revenue, Honor of Kings from Tencent was the highest-grossing mobile game last month accounting for $230.5 million in user spending. It was followed by PUBG Mobile, another game from Tencent with over $173.8 million in gross revenue.
The top five highest-grossing mobile games also included Genshin Impact from miHoYo, followed by Coin Master from Moon Active and Pokémon GO from Niantic.
