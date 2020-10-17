Among Us, the online multiplayer game, is topping charts across the world in 2020

Online multiplayer game Among Us, developed by American game studio Inner Sloth, is gaining massive popularity across the world.

According to recently released data by Sensor Tower, Among Us was the only game to reach 100 million downloads in Q3 2020.

It was also the top game globally on Google Play, followed by My Talking Tom Friends and Garena Free Fire.

The game also topped the charts for app downloads across Apple and Google’s app stores in Europe and the United States.

“Among Us had the best quarter for any game in the U.S. since Call of Duty: Mobile’s huge Q4 2019 following its launch. The 24 million downloads Among Us achieved was more than 3x the total from any other game in the quarter,” the report read.

The game was originally released back in 2018. It gained huge popularity during the Covid-induced quarantine, especially after it caught the attention of popular streamers on Twitch, Amazon’s video game streaming platform.

“Originally released in 2018, Among Us gained popularity after spreading through the influencer sphere across YouTube and Twitch,” Sensor Tower said in its report.

According to a recent report by YouTube published earlier this week, viewership of videos related to Among Us soared in September. Videos related to the game gained over 4 billion views last month.

It is also one of the most played game on popular gaming platform Steam.

Among Us is a social deduction game similar to games such as Mafia and Werewolf.

Players can play the game on PC or mobile device as crewmates. The goal of the game is for crewmates to accurately identify the impostors among them or complete their tasks to win. The impostors’ goal is to win by killing off their crewmates or sabotaging the spaceship. Impostors are chosen at random at the beginning of the game.