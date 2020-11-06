An app that lets people find blue collar jobs

Quess Corp has launched the platform Qjobs that lets blue collar job seekers find suitable jobs for them.

Presently available in Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu, the beta version of the app offers information on over 70,000 jobs in different parts of the country.

“We have already got 1.50 lakh installations of the app. A web version too is available,” a Quess Corp executive has said.

“Blue collar workers have been amongst the hardest hit in the wake of Covid-19, and the need of the hour is to ensure that these workers are able to find employment,” Suraj Moraje, Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Quess Corp, said.

“While it allows employers to find the right talent, letting the job seekers to find a job opportunity where he lives,” he said.

The app helps the candidates build digital profiles to make the match-making an easy process.

The app can screen suitable candidates based on the requirements of the employers that lists the vacancies.