An Indian mobile user gets at least 25 spam calls a month: Truecaller

India, one of the fastest growing mobile phone markets, has given leeway to spammers to go ahead and flood users with unwanted calls and messages.

According to a recent report by Truecaller, a company that offers caller ID, spam detection and messaging services, every Indian phone user receives at least 25 spam calls a month. And this number has increased 15 per cent from last year.

Telecom operators continue to be the top spammers in the country, with 67 per cent of the user calls received for the up-selling of various offers and reminders. The study also indicates that with mobile payment systems gaining traction and a growing middle class, telemarketing services, and banks and fin-tech organisations come next in line, accounting for 17 per cent and 10 per cent of the total spam calls. The study also says that one in three women in India receive inappropriate calls and SMS on a regular basis.

Globally, India stands fifth in the category this year, down three places, whereas Brazil continues to top the list with nearly 45 spam calls, per user, per month.

In the case of spam SMS, the report reveals that these messages are primarily received in emerging regions. India is ranked 8th with every user getting at least an average of 61 spam SMS every month. The top three markets affected are from the African continent, with Ethiopia topping the list with 119 spam messages per user every month.