Info-tech

Anant Ambani joins Jio Platforms as director

Rajesh Kurup Mumbai | Updated on May 26, 2020 Published on May 26, 2020

RIL has been able to get top-dollar for its stake sales in Jio Platforms Nagara Gopal

Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, has formally joined the Reliance empire, after being appointed as an additional director on Jio Platforms board.

Anant, born in 1995, is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani.

His siblings – twins Akash and Isha Ambani – joined the boards of Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail Ventures in 2014.

Isha graduated from the Yale University with majors in psychology and South Asian studies in 2013 and had worked with global consultancy firm McKinsey for a brief period. Akash graduated from Brown University with a major in Economics.

Akash and Isha had joined the empire about the same age as their father Mukesh, who was 24-years-old when he joined RIL in 1981. However, Anant joined the business at 25.

ALSO READ: JioMart rolls out services across major Indian cities

ALSO READ: Is Jio Platforms looking to raise more funds?

ALSO READ: Rs 43,574-crorelike’: Facebook picks 9.99 per cent in Jio Platforms

ALSO READ: Silver Lake to invest ₹5,655 crore in Jio Platforms

ALSO READ: Reliance launches ₹53,125 crore rights issue; to give one share for every 15 shares held

ALSO READ: Jio Platforms raises ₹11,367 crore from Vista Equity Partners

Published on May 26, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,

Support Quality Journalism
Jio
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Vestaspace Technology to launch over 35 satellites to build 5G speed network connections across country
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.