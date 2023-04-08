Andreessen Horowitz-backed Navan has signed an agreement to acquire Bengaluru-based Tripeur, a corporate travel management start-up for an undisclosed amount.

Navan is a travel and expense management super app. It was valued at $9.2 billion post its Series G funding round in 2022. Founded in 2015 by Thiagarajan Rajagopalan and Sajit Chacko, Tripeur enables businesses to manage their entire travel experience on a single platform. The start-up is backed by investors such as Pentathlon Ventures and Incubate Fund.

Also read: EV start-up BNC to raise ₹800 crore this year

“There is an unprecedented demand for high-quality corporate travel solutions in India. Navan’s scalability, combined with Tripeur’s localised technology, inventory, and support, ensures the group will offer unparalleled products and services in the region. We are thrilled to become a part of Navan‘s success story in India and beyond,” said Thiagarajan Rajagopalan, Co-founder and CEO Tripeur.

“Employees are tech-savvy and require online, mobile-first solutions designed for people, whether located in the US, the UK, India, or anywhere else. Regardless of their geographic location, global companies are no longer willing to compromise on technology. The world has changed,” said Navan CEO and co-founder Ariel Cohen.

Also read: Temasek Holdings acquires majority stake in Manipal Health

Tripeur will enable the teams of Navan in scaling and localising its technology in order to serve its growing list of enterprise customers. With the latest deal, the Navan Group has completed five acquisitions across the UK, Germany, Sweden, Spain, and India in a span of two years.