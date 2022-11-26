Google recently announced its Android Auto redesign on the car’s dashboard for the beta version app with Material You setting.

Android Auto redesign with Material You. | Photo Credit: -

The Google News Telegram channel teased the first hints in version 8.5 of the app, which includes new Material3SettingsActivity. The redesign became fully functional with the Material You integration in the Android Auto beta version 8.6. However, the redesign is not yet widely available, and may be enabled in hidden flags in the app.

Android Auto dark-mode. | Photo Credit: -

When the new Android Auto redesign is enabled, the settings pane will have the signature big, scrollable headers, a round button for the ‘Connect a car’ option, and new toggles that are a part of Material Design 3. The new appalso has a dark mode, and newly arranged and grouped options that make navigating the screen easier.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit