The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday set for April 23 the further hearing of appeals made by Micromax Informatics and Karbonn challenging a Competition Commission of India (CCI) order related to the Android platform matter.

At the hearing today, the NCLAT competition bench comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar, Member (Judicial) and Alok Srivastava, Member (Technical) also noted that both the appeals still have persisting effects that have not been removed.

As appellants’ counsel sought further accommodation to remedy the defects, NCLAT listed the matter for further hearing on April 23.

Micromax and Karbonn — Indian manufacturers of consumer electronics, including mobile phones — have appealed against the CCI order levying ₹1,337 crore penalty on tech giant Google for anti-competitive practices.