Android Q now gets an official name: Android 10

After more than a decade in the pipeline of putting out rather ‘sweet flavors’ of its android OS, Google broke tradition with its upcoming mobile os by simply naming it Android 10.

There have been 17 mobile versions of Android with 13 being named after desserts.

In a post on The Keyword | Google blogs, Sameer Samat VP of Product Management, Android explained why they were changing the way Android releases were being named.

At present, Android Q is into its 6th beta version(which is usually the final beta edition) before its slated launch in october 2019. Android and its Dessert based names over the last few years Android Version 1.5 -Cup Cake. Android Version 1.6 - Donut. Android Version 2.0/2.1 -Eclairs. Android 2.2 -Froyo. Android Version 2.3 -Gingerbread. Android Version 3-Android H-Honeycomb(Primarily Tablet OS). Android Version 4.0- Android I-Ice Cream Sandwich. Android Version 4.1-Android J-Jellybean. Android Version 5-Android L-Lollipop. Android Version 6-Android M- Marshmallow Android Version 7-Android N- Nougat Android Version 8-Android O-Oreo Android Version 9- Android P -Pie

“Our engineering team has always used internal code names for each version, based off of tasty treats, or desserts, in alphabetical order. This naming tradition has become a fun part of the release each year externally, too. But we’ve heard feedback over the years that the names weren’t always understood by everyone in the global community.” he wrote.

"So, this next release of Android will simply use the version number and be called Android 10. We think this change helps make release names simpler and more intuitive for our global community. And while there were many tempting “Q” desserts out there, we think that at version 10 and 2.5 billion active devices, it was time to make this change,” he added.

Android 10 - New look logo

Android will also be looking at a logo update, he explained saying that “The Android brand has evolved over time. Back in 2014, we updated our logo and brand color, and this year, we’re introducing a more modern, accessible look."

Samrat added that they will officially start using the updated logo in the coming weeks with the final release of Android 10.

In a video released by Android titled ‘The next evolution of Android’, users were given a glimpse of what the new face of the android brand is while retaining the classic Green Google Android BOT.