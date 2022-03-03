Angel Investment Initiative in Dubai for Kerala Startups

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is signing up with Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Centre (Dtec) to enable the state’s nascent firms to network with the companies in the Gulf.

The decision comes after KSUM formed an angel investing collective in Dubai that aims to benefit startups in Kerala. The proposed pact is in continuation of IGNITE 2022, which KSUM organized earlier this week to inspire investors in the Middle East to invest in Kerala’s tech startups. IGNITE envisaged an Angel Investing Network comprising expatriate Indian entrepreneurs who wish to invest in Kerala’s startups. The event saw the convergence of successful Malayali entrepreneurs and industrialists along with senior officials of the state government.

The February 27 conclave at Dubai was organized jointly by UAE industrialists’ organization called International Promoters Association, ecommerce online platform called MalayaliBusiness.com besides KSUM. Addressing the meet, KSUM director P.M. Riyas said startups in Kerala, too, merited heavy investment at a time when the knowledge economy was gaining an upper hand across the world.

IGNITE on Sunday saw the announcement of iWire Global investing in KSUM-incubated Foaps startup. The conclave also staged pitching by other KSUM startups such as Farmers Fresh Zone, channeliam.com and Transight.