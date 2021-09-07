Info-tech

Annalect India opens centre in Hyderabad

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 07, 2021

The company has operations in Gurugram and Bengaluru

Annalect India, which provides data insights, has opened a Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad. The company, which has about 40 employees at the centre, said it would hire more talent by December 2021.

The company, which has operations in Gurugram and Bengaluru, has over 800 employees.

“We have an aggressive growth plan for the next 18 months,” Kiran Guruswami, Managing Partner, Annalect India, has said in a statement.

Published on September 07, 2021

