ANSR, a company developing strategic Global Capability Centers (GCCs), has announced that it has acquired hrEntries, a human capital management system (HCM) platform, in an all-stock deal. The company said this acquisition integrates with its core business strategy and expands its suite of technology solutions, providing clients with an end-to-end platform for global team management.

hrEntries adds to ANSR’s “GCC SuperApp” stack, a technology platform providing Talent, Workspace, HR Ops, and Payroll solutions to enable businesses to build and manage Global Centers.

Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder of ANSR and CEO of Talent500, said, “As GCCs rapidly emerge as a key strategic priority for global businesses, we are excited to expand our GCC SuperApp stack and focus on delivering exceptional experiences for our customers and GCC employees. The acquisition of hrEntries aligns perfectly with our goal to simplify GCC operations and provide transparency, flexibility, and control to our customers in how their global centers run and operate.”

hrEntries will be rebranded as Rise, and join ANSR’s platform of AI-led talent solutions, including Talent500, Leap and Loop. hrEntries/Rise offers a unified solution for digital onboarding and offboarding, payroll management, benefits to administration, expense tracking and contract management. This integration streamlines HR operations, empowering organizations to manage global teams more effectively and achieve greater success.

Along with this acquisition is also the integration of AI into global team management. The AI-driven HCM platform delivers advanced capabilities, including intelligent employee engagement, predictive analytics, automated compliance checks and smart onboarding processes. Leveraging these AI-powered features, ANSR said it aims to drive efficiency and innovation in global team management, helping organisations navigate the complexities of international operations.

“Joining forces with ANSR and becoming part of their comprehensive talent solutions suite is a transformative milestone for us. Our AI-powered solutions are designed to revolutionize the HR experience, enabling companies to seamlessly onboard, manage, and engage their global workforce.,” said Sharad Deshpande, Founder of hrEntries.

Talent500 is an over 2.5M community of GCC professionals while Leap is an AI-powered sourcing, screening, and workflow management tool. Loop delivers continuous candidate engagement and employer branding activities, enhancing retention.

ANSR is an Accenture and Accel Ventures portfolio company. Since its inception, ANSR has established over 125 GCCs aggregating over 180,000 enterprise talent with over $2 billion in investment and using over 12M sq ft of workspace.