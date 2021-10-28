AP govt allots 130 acres in Vizag for Adani group’s data centre park

Scripting a survival
The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved the allotment of 130 acres of land to Adani Enterprises for setting up a data centre park in Visakhapatnam.
This was among the various proposals cleared by the Cabinet.
“Cabinet has approved administrative sanction for construction of fishing harbour at Vodarevu in Prakasam district and also approved to allot 130 acres of land to Adani Enterprises in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam for setting up a 200 MV data centre park, business park, skill university and recreation centre, with an estimated investment of ₹14,634 crore and committed employment of 24,990 jobs,” the State government said in a release on Thursday.
It also alloted land for development of a mega spiritual centre and tourist base camp at the foothill of Sri Ganagiri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple by ISKON Charities at Penukonda in Anantapur district.
The Cabinet had also approved a proposal to take up online sale of film tickets through a dedicated portal and to fill about 4,000 vacancies in various government departments.
