Apollo Adlux Hospital in Kochi has expanded its robotic-assisted system (RAS) by installing fourth generation Da Vinci Xi technology that would yield better clinical outcomes from the existing robotic-assisted surgery units across the country.

Inaugurating the facility, R Bindu, Kerala Higher Education Minister said this ground-breaking technology marks a significant milestone in healthcare advancements, bringing unparalleled precision and safety to surgical procedures.

By embracing innovation, Kerala once again proved its commitment to enhancing the quality of healthcare and ensuring patients receive the best possible outcomes.

Robotic-assisted surgery is a minimally invasive procedure that helps patients return to their everyday life much faster. The Da Vinci technology, known for its better patient outcomes, is also associated with lesser pain, less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and even minimal post-operative complications in certain cases.

In addition, Da Vinci brings across some innovative features including voice and laser guidance systems, a lightweight endoscope, and the same control console and 3D optics system that lets surgeons see into the patients as they operate the device.

This system employs tiny instruments that mimic the movements of a human hand but with a wider range of motion. Surgeons benefit from the system’s built-in tremor-filtration technology, which enables precise, smooth manoeuvring of each instrument. These benefits go a long way in enabling the surgeon and care teams in providing life-enhancing care for their patients.

“With its advanced capabilities and enhanced visualisation, the Da Vinci Xi will elevate the standards of patient care, enabling faster recovery time, reduced complications, and improved surgical outcomes. We are excited about the tremendous impact this state-of-the-art robotic system will have in transforming the future of surgery.” - Sudheesan Puzhekadavil, MD, Apollo Adlux Hospital

This installation will help get better clinical outcomes across multiple surgeries that are performed at Gynaecology, Surgical Gastroenterology, and Urology departments.

