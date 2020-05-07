App-based cab drivers want fares up, firms’ cut reduced

As the country enters the third phase of the lockdown, the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) has asked the Union Government to direct the firms to increase the fares and reduce the commission charged by companies to 5 per cent from the present rate of 20 per cent.

“This is important to help the driver tide over the financial crisis that they faced in the last two months,” Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary of IFAT, has said.

In a memorandum sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the lockdown had pushed the drivers to severe financial crisis due to stoppage of services.

There are about 30 lakh cab drivers and food delivery partners that are attached to the app-based cab services in the country.

“The much-publicised financial assistance by the companies had barely addressed their financial needs,” he said.

“The app-based companies have also sent out notices and reached out to drivers and delivery partners over phone, asking them to resume work,” he said.

But what is surprising is that the firms have not indicated any strategy to handle the situation post-Covid-19 lockdown.

“The safety and protection of the drivers and delivery partners should be of utmost importance. We request you to direct agencies, authorities and companies to address the concerns of the drivers and delivery partners who are being asked to rejoin their work,” he said.

“We want the companies to give the drivers personal protection equipment, sanitizers and screen that separates the driver with the customer,” he said.

The association also wants extension of moratorium on EMI payments for another three months and ensure no interest charged on the lapsed EMIs.