The IFAT (Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers) has asked the State and Central Governments to put in place a proper mechanism to ensure due process when app-based firms terminate drivers from service.

The IFAT has joined a global campaign to stop unfair deactivation of drivers’ associations with cab-hailing firms and food delivery companies.

“The campaign aims to highlight the arbitrariness of deactivation by companies such as Uber, Ola, Swiggy and Zomato,” Shaik Salauddin, General Secretary of IFAT, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the International Alliance of App-based Transport Workers (IAATW) launched a global petition against unfair deactivation.

“Every week we get on average 25 to 30 cases of drivers’ IDs (identity number) being blocked by the companies,” the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU), which is part of IFAT, said.

“Most drivers have no idea why their ID is blocked and have nowhere to go to get it fixed. They are a worried lot,” it said.

“The drivers should know why their association is terminated. It is a fair demand,” Shaik Salauddin said.