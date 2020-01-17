Apple acquires American AI start-up Xnor.ai for $200 million

Galaxy Watch Active 2: Worthy of an Android user’s wrist
If your daily driver is an Android phone, the best smartwatch out there for you is currently the Galaxy Watch ...
Apple recently acquired American AI start-up Xnor.ai for approximately $200 million according to reports.
Tech news website GeekWire first reported the news on Wednesday, speculating that the deal is in the ballpark of $200 million. If true, the acquisition will be in line with one of Apple’s previous acquisitions — tech start-up Turi, one of the biggest deals in the company’s history.
Apple’s response to an email sent by GeekWire for confirmation garnered a standard email response: “Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.”
Xnor.ai is a spin-off of the non-profit Allen Institute for AI (AI2). The company has been popular for its advanced machine learning and imaging tools, which can be executed on relatively smaller devices with minimum power with no requirement of cloud support.
From a solar-powered AI chip to AI-enabled gizmos to monitor grocer shelves, the start-up has produced a lot of notable innovations in 2019 before being acquired by Apple.
Xnor.ai’s acquisition will help in improving Apple’s data privacy and data security tech, something that has always been a priority for Apple CEO Tim Cook, GeekWire reported. The start-up can help improve security measures by helping Apple build tools that can store data securely on its devices without requiring cloud support.
“Xnor’s AI-enabled image recognition tools could very well become standard features in future iPhones and webcams,” the GeekWire report speculated.
Xnor.ai got off the ground back in 2017 with help from Madrona and AI2, raising $2.6 million in seed funding. It received $12 million in a Series A funding round with additional backing from Autotech Ventures, NGP Capital and Catapult Ventures a year after seed funding.
The start-up was also ranked 44th on the Forbes list of most promising AI companies in America.
If your daily driver is an Android phone, the best smartwatch out there for you is currently the Galaxy Watch ...
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Duo will conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks using fuel cells
In the process, Carmakers are saving big bucks
Here is a comparative analysis
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
The stock of JK Tyre & Industries jumped 5 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, breaking above a ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...