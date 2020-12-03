Apple announces 15 best apps on its App Store in 2020

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
Apple has announced the App Store Best of 2020 winners, recognising 15 apps and games that users should download.
An exercise app by independent developer Andres Canella called WakeOut! Won the iPhone app of the year, while Zoom took the iPad app for the year award.
“This year, more than ever before, some of our most creative and connected moments happened in apps. This was thanks to the amazing work of developers who introduced fresh, helpful app experiences throughout the year,” said Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow. “Around the world, we saw remarkable efforts from so many developers, and these Best of 2020 winners are 15 outstanding examples of that innovation.”
Here are the top 15 apps on the App Store in 2020:
Best Apps of 2020
iPhone App of the Year: Wakeout!, developed by Andres Canella
iPad App of the Year: Zoom
Mac App of the Year: Fantastical, developed by Flexibits.
Apple TV App of the Year: Disney+
Apple Watch App of the Year: Endel
Best Games of 2020
iPhone Game of the Year: “Genshin Impact,” from miHoYo
iPad Game of the Year: “Legends of Runeterra,” from Riot Games
Mac Game of the Year: “Disco Elysium,” from ZA/UM
Apple TV Game of the Year: “Dandara Trials of Fear,” from Raw Fury
Apple Arcade Game of the Year: “Sneaky Sasquatch,” from RAC7
Earlier this week, Google had also announced the best apps of 2020 on its Google Play Store.
Sleep stories for calm sleep & meditation by Wysa was termed the Best App of 2020 on the Play Store in India.
