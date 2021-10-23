Apple App Store guideline update: Developers can contact customers about purchasing methods

Apple has announced an update to its App Store guidelines with multiple changes.

The updated guidelines that include three key changes address certain developer concerns and support new features in upcoming OS releases.

One of the key changes announced is that the tech giant will now allow developers to contact customers with other purchasing methods.

It has deleted the clause from App Store Guidelines 3.1.3 that read, “Developers cannot use information obtained within the app to target individual users outside of the app to use purchasing methods other than in-app purchase (such as sending an individual user an email about other purchasing methods after that individual signs up for an account within the app).”

The change is a result of an easier agreement by Apple with small developers in the United States to resolve a class-action suit from US developers.

The agreement had clarified that developers can share purchase options with users outside of their iOS app. It had also expanded the price points developers can offer for subscriptions, in-app purchases, and paid apps; and established a new fund to assist qualifying US developers, Apple had said in an official release in August this year.

The update to App Store Guidelines also includes the addition of a new guideline 5.1.1 (x) that says, “Apps may request basic contact information (such as name and email address) so long as the request is optional for the user, features and services are not conditional on providing the information, and it complies with all other provisions of these guidelines, including limitations on collecting information from kids.”

The third change includes a new guideline unrelated to legal actions. It details how developers can use in-app events, a new App Store feature which will be rolled out next week.

The new guideline 2.3.13 added by Apple reads, “In-app events are timely events that happen within your app. To feature your event on the App Store, it must fall within an event type provided in App Store Connect. All event metadata must be accurate and pertain to the event itself, rather than the app more generally."

"Events must happen at the times and dates you select in App Store Connect, including across multiple storefronts. You may monetize your event so long as you follow the rules set forth in Section 3 on Business. And your event deep link must direct users to the proper destination within your app. Read In-App Events for detailed guidance on acceptable event metadata and event deep links,” it further added.