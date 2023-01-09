Apple Inc. has begun hiring retail store workers in India and plans to fill other roles as the technology company prepares to open stores in the country, according to a media report.

The company’s careers page lists several different opportunities for workers in India, including business expert, “genius,” operations expert, and technical specialist.

Apple’s website currently shows over a hundred results for job positions in India. The retail positions, posted on Saturday, were listed for various locations within the country, including Mumbai and New Delhi.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant, has long planned to set up physical retail locations in India, one of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone markets. While the company in 2020 began direct sales online, plans for brick-and-mortar stores have not yet materialized.

Apple didn’t immediately comment when reached for comment.