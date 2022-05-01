Apple clarifies criteria, extends timing for removing old apps 

Apple has clarified the criteria for its ‘App Improvements Process’ after several developers expressed distress over receiving a notice from the tech major that their old apps were being removed from the App Store.

Apple in a notice had warned removal of apps which have not received any updates for a significant time.

In a recent press release, Apple clarified that it had launched the App Store Improvements process in 2016 to remove apps that no longer function as intended, don’t follow current review guidelines or are outdated in a bid “to ensure a great user experience and at the suggestion of developers.”

“This helps us ensure apps work for the vast majority of users and support our latest innovations in security and privacy,” it said in a release.

Over the course of the past six years, it has removed almost 2.8 million apps as part of this process.

“As part of the App Store Improvements process, developers of apps that have not been updated within the last three years and fail to meet a minimal download threshold — meaning the app has not been downloaded at all or extremely few times during a rolling 12 month period — receive an email notifying them that their app has been identified for possible removal from the App Store,” it clarified.

The clarification comes as several developers had taken to social media to share their experiences. Many expressed concern that the policy was unfair to indie developers. Developers also complained that the timeline given for updating their apps- 30 days was not adequate. Apple has also announced a timing extension for updating the apps.

Sometimes software is done. I know the World expects growth and change and improvement forever (for free) but sometimes the software is done and it ships and that's the end of the story.



'Old' and 'stable' are not failure states. On the contrary -- they indicate success. https://t.co/ELEzf1jjOj — arclight (@arclight) April 24, 2022

.@apple is removing a few of my old games b/c they have "not been updated in a significant amount of time"



Games can exist as completed objects! These free projects aren't suitable for updates or a live service model, they're finished artworks from years ago. pic.twitter.com/iflH70j7q4 — emilia ✨ (@lazerwalker) April 23, 2022

“Developers, including those who recently received a notice, will now be given more time to update their apps if needed — up to 90 days. Apps that are removed will continue to function as normal for users who have already downloaded the app on their device,” it said.

At least 3000 apps could face removal

At least 3,000 apps could face removal from the App Store under this process, according to Sensor Tower App Intelligence data.

Sensor Tower studied apps that recorded at least 10,000 installs in 2022. In its analysis, it considered the broadest group of apps that might be affected: those last updated before September 2020.

“There are a variety of reasons a developer might stop updating their app, such as the app being removed. Another reason could be a matter of resources; many smaller studios simply don’t have the time or the finances to devote to the process,” it explained in a blog post.

“Some game developers have also noted that their products weren’t intended to be games-as-a-service, but rather are intended as complete experiences that they believe don’t require any updating,” it added.

As per Sensor Tower, mobile games are likely to witness the biggest impact of the process, representing about 38 per cent of the apps affected. As per the data, around 2,966 apps haven’t been updated since 2018 or earlier. That number is more than double at 7,335 when including apps that were last updated before September 2020, when iOS 14 was released.

Entertainment category apps are likely to witness the second highest impact, representing 8 per cent of the cohort, followed by Education with 7 per cent.

Overall, among the still-active apps that have seen at least 10,000 installs in 2022, Sensor Tower found that an increasing number of apps were no longer being updated with each passing year.

An estimated 4,436 apps were last updated in 2020, more than double the 1,833 apps that were last updated in 2019, as per the report.