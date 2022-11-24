Apple has tied up with Epic Systems to launch a MacOS-based health record software. Epic Systems is seeking to build a tool for tracking health on Apple devices, according to reports.

Epic Systems is the largest electronic health records dealer in the US, with half the population’s health records stored on Epic software and technology.

The deal went through despite disagreements over health records and data sharing, suggest reports. Apple asked for health record sharing requirements, something which goes against Epic’s privacy policy. Epic argued against the rule changes and offered to maintain the patient’s privacy.