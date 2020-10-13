Apple event today: Here’s all you need to know

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Apple is set to host its “special” Apple launch event tonight.
The tech giant had sent out an invite to a ‘special Apple event’ to be held on October 13 earlier this month which simply read, “Hi, Speed.”
The much-anticipated Apple event will be hosted from Apple Park and will be streaked live on Apple Events Site as well as YouTube. Viewers can also stream the event through the Apple events app on Apple TV. It will begin at 10 a.m. PDT (10:30 p.m. IST).
Apple is expected to launch its next iPhone called iPhone 12. The phone will be the first 5G smartphone from Apple.
Apple is expected to launch its entire iPhone line-up consisting of as many as four variants including iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini, Gadgets360 reported.
Tech analyst and tipster Jon Prosser last month had tweeted that the iPhone and iPhone Mini will have a 6.1- inch and a 5.4-inch display respectively.
“Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributors on October 5.The shipment includes iPhone 12 mini 5.4 (definitely the final marketing name) -64/128/256 iPhone 12 6.1 -64/128/256 Event on October 13, as I mentioned before,” Prosser had tweeted.
Apple’s most affordable model in the series, the iPhone 12 mini is likely to be priced at $699.
The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are likely to have a starting price of $799, $999 and $1,099, respectively, according to a Weibo post compiled by renowned Chinese tipster @Kang, as cited by a MoneyControl report.
According to an Indian Express report, Apple is also expected to launch a smaller HomePod smart speaker, new headphones, Apple TV streaming box and a rumoured location tracking device Airtags alongside the phone.
However, according to a recent tweet by Prosser, the chances of AirPods Studio, AirTags, HomePod 2 and new Macs being launched at the event are slim. The only other launches besides the iPhone lineup would be a Homepod Mini and a wireless charger, according to Prosser.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
As part of the demand stimulus package, the Finance Minister announced an LTC (leave travel concession) cash ...
The stock of JK Cement Limited, last week, broke out of the resistance of ₹1,600 following which it registered ...
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118812281242 Despite minor price moderation, the trend remains ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...