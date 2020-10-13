Apple event today: Here’s all you need to know

Apple is set to host its “special” Apple launch event tonight.

The tech giant had sent out an invite to a ‘special Apple event’ to be held on October 13 earlier this month which simply read, “Hi, Speed.”

The much-anticipated Apple event will be hosted from Apple Park and will be streaked live on Apple Events Site as well as YouTube. Viewers can also stream the event through the Apple events app on Apple TV. It will begin at 10 a.m. PDT (10:30 p.m. IST).

What to expect

Apple is expected to launch its next iPhone called iPhone 12. The phone will be the first 5G smartphone from Apple.

Apple is expected to launch its entire iPhone line-up consisting of as many as four variants including iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini, Gadgets360 reported.

Tech analyst and tipster Jon Prosser last month had tweeted that the iPhone and iPhone Mini will have a 6.1- inch and a 5.4-inch display respectively.

“Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributors on October 5.The shipment includes iPhone 12 mini 5.4 (definitely the final marketing name) -64/128/256 iPhone 12 6.1 -64/128/256 Event on October 13, as I mentioned before,” Prosser had tweeted.

Pricing

Apple’s most affordable model in the series, the iPhone 12 mini is likely to be priced at $699.

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are likely to have a starting price of $799, $999 and $1,099, respectively, according to a Weibo post compiled by renowned Chinese tipster @Kang, as cited by a MoneyControl report.

According to an Indian Express report, Apple is also expected to launch a smaller HomePod smart speaker, new headphones, Apple TV streaming box and a rumoured location tracking device Airtags alongside the phone.

However, according to a recent tweet by Prosser, the chances of AirPods Studio, AirTags, HomePod 2 and new Macs being launched at the event are slim. The only other launches besides the iPhone lineup would be a Homepod Mini and a wireless charger, according to Prosser.