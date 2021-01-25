Apple explains how iPhone 12 and Magsafe chargers may impact medical devices

Apple has previously explained how the magnets inside its iPhone 12 series and accessories may interfere with medical devices.

The tech giant has recently added an additional paragraph explaining how the magnets inside iPhone 12 and Magsafe accessories, particularly Magsafe chargers may interfere with the sensors inside medical devices such as pacemakers and defibrillators.

The iPhone contains magnets along with components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields. Apple’s MagSafe accessories contain magnets while the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger contain radios.

These magnets and electromagnetic fields are likely to interfere with medical devices.

“Medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact,” the support document read.

“To avoid any potential interactions with these devices, keep your iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your device (more than 6 inches/15 cm apart or more than 12 inches/30 cm apart if wirelessly charging). But consult with your physician and your device manufacturer for specific guidelines,” it said.

Higher interference

However, Apple has said that though iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than iprio iPhones, they do not pose a higher risk of interfering with medical devices. However it is advisable to keep the devices including Apple’s Magsafe chargers at a safe distance from medical devices.

“Though all iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than prior iPhone models, they're not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior iPhone models,” Apple said.

“Consult your physician and medical device manufacturer for information specific to your medical device and whether you need to maintain a safe distance of separation between your medical device and iPhone or any MagSafe accessories,” it said.

“If you suspect iPhone or any MagSafe accessories are interfering with your medical device, stop using your iPhone or MagSafe accessories,” it added.