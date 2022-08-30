Apple files for ‘Reality’ trademarks ahead of AR headset launch

Apple Inc. has started to apply for a series of ‘reality’ trademarks ahead of its first augmented reality headsets. As per reports, companies linked to Apple have applied for names like ‘Reality One’, ‘Reality Pro’ and ‘Reality Processor’.

The three separate filings point toward a realityOS name in Apple’s code and a trademark application that refers to the headset’s operating system. The applications were filed by Immersive Health Solutions, not Apple itself, suggest reports. Plans like trademarks or patents are often kept private by Apple through shell companies

Apple filed for trademarks in countries like US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica, and Uruguay. It mentioned “virtual and augmented reality headsets, goggles, glasses, and smart-glasses” in all three filings. The “Reality One” trademark might refer to the headset, while “Reality Pro” might refer to a spec-boosted version lined up with Apple’s plan, where “Pro” is titled to high-end devices. Apple “Reality Processor” might refer to the headset’s processing unit, which is said to be an M2 chip.

Apple’s latest headset launch is said to have features for both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences and games. As per reports, Apple “Reality” headsets include VR versions of Apple Maps and FaceTime, and experiences of Hollywood movies.