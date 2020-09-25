Apple fixes issues with default browser, mail settings with new iOS 14 update

Apple on Thursday released an updated version of its iOS 14, the iOS 14.0.1 with multiple bug fixes.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple’s original version of the OS release earlier this month had a bug related to default browser and mail settings. iOS 14’s new feature allowed users to set third-party browsers and mail service as default.

Google and Microsoft had both released updates for their email services Gmail and Outlook allowing users to set these apps as default. Google had also released an update for Chrome allowing users to set the browser as their default browser.

However, once they restarted their phone, the default settings switched back to Apple’s own browser and mail services. With the new update, Apple has fixed this issue, the report said.

Other bug fixes include issues with camera previews in iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and Wi-Fi connection.

It has also resolved an issue that prevented users from sending emails with certain mail services. The new update also addressed a bug preventing images from appearing in the News widget, as per the release notes shared by 9to5Mac.

Apple has also launched updates for other OS, including iPadOS 14.0.1, watchOS 7.0.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.7, and tvOS 14.0.1.