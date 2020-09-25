Apple fixes issues with default browser, mail settings with new iOS 14 update

Maserati unveils its new super sportscar – the MC20
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Apple on Thursday released an updated version of its iOS 14, the iOS 14.0.1 with multiple bug fixes.
According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple’s original version of the OS release earlier this month had a bug related to default browser and mail settings. iOS 14’s new feature allowed users to set third-party browsers and mail service as default.
Google and Microsoft had both released updates for their email services Gmail and Outlook allowing users to set these apps as default. Google had also released an update for Chrome allowing users to set the browser as their default browser.
Also read: Apple’s India store goes live online
However, once they restarted their phone, the default settings switched back to Apple’s own browser and mail services. With the new update, Apple has fixed this issue, the report said.
Other bug fixes include issues with camera previews in iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and Wi-Fi connection.
It has also resolved an issue that prevented users from sending emails with certain mail services. The new update also addressed a bug preventing images from appearing in the News widget, as per the release notes shared by 9to5Mac.
Also read: Most visible features of iOS 14 for iPhones
Apple has also launched updates for other OS, including iPadOS 14.0.1, watchOS 7.0.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.7, and tvOS 14.0.1.
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Not as laborious as a manual, not as boring as an automatic — Hyundai’s iMT is a good match for its ...
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...