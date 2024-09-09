Apple Inc. introduced the latest version of its flagship product, the iPhone 16, with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook saying it was designed to take advantage of artificial intelligence from the “ground up.”

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will be available in new colors and get a customizable Action button that had only been available on higher-end models, Apple said during a presentation streamed from its headquarters Monday in Cupertino, California. And there’s a Camera Control button that lets you snap pictures and access camera capabilities.

Apple also unveiled a version of its smartwatch with a bigger screen and the ability to detect sleep apnea, as well as new software that can turn AirPods into hearing aids.

Product Price in India (₹) iPhone 16 79,900 iPhone 16 Plus 89,900 iPhone 16 Pro 1,19,900 iPhone 16 Pro Max 1,44,900 Apple Watch Series 10 46,900 Apple Watch Ultra 2 89,900 Airpods 4 (without ANC) 12,900 Airpods 4 (with ANC) 17,900 Airpods Max( with USB-C) 59,900

Most available from September 20(Source: Apple India website)

Apple Watch Series 10

Artificial intelligence has been a major theme of the event, which kicked off at 10 a.m. local time. The company has been readying a suite of AI tools called Apple Intelligence that it hopes will entice consumers to buy upgraded devices. Customers will need a recent iPhone — Apple’s flagship product — to handle the capabilities.

Apple Intelligence will include an upgraded Siri digital assistant and the ability to create custom emoji with text prompts. The event’s “Glowtime” theme is a reference to the look of Siri’s new interface. But much of the technology won’t arrive until the coming months, potentially limiting its impact on iPhone sales.

The Series 10 version of the watch has 30% more screen area, even with a thinner design, Apple said. The sleep apnea feature will be available in more than 150 regions, the company said.

The new watch is about 10% thinner than the Series 9 version. It also comes in a new titanium model that’s lighter than aluminum models. The device starts at $399 and will be released Sept. 20. A new version of the higher-end Ultra version also was announced, and it goes on sale that day for $799.

Apple Watch Ultra

Airpods 4

$549 AirPods Max headphones and Airpods 4

The company introduced a new line of $549 AirPods Max headphones in new colors, also with USB-C charging. Like the other new products, the new devices will debut on Sept. 20. Apple didn’t debut a new version of its AirPods Pro, but introduced new features such as a hearing test and the ability to act as a hearing aid. Those capabilities will be offered as a software update this fall.

The event included an updated version of the standard $129 AirPods, which shrinks the size of the case and adds a USB-C charger. A $179 version also will be available — a midrange product — with noise cancellation. That used to only be available on the higher-end AirPods Pro.

The iPhone market

The iPhone debut is usually Apple’s most important announcement of the year. The device accounts for roughly half of the company’s annual revenue, and it helps fuel additional sales in the form of accessories and services.

Apple doesn’t typically hold its iPhone event on a Monday, but the earlier timing lets the company get out ahead of an eventful Tuesday: A US presidential debate is scheduled for that day, and the European Commission is set to announce whether Apple has to pay $14 billion in taxes.

Apple is playing catch-up in the world of generative artificial intelligence, where tech peers like Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Microsoft Corp. have made strides. Monday’s presentation is partly a pitch to consumers — and Wall Street — that Apple should be taken seriously in AI.

But the company’s AI technology is still in early stages. Apple Intelligence has faced numerous delays, and many key features won’t arrive until next year. For now, the technology is focused on summarizing messages and notifications, rather than matching the gee-whiz capabilities of rival systems.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.