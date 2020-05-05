Apple, Google ban GPS tracking for apps using their contact tracing system: Report

Digital divide will hurt girls
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
Apple Inc and Google on Monday said that they would ban the use of location tracking in apps that will be using their upcoming contact tracing system built to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a Reuters report.
On April 10, Apple and Google unveiled their upcoming technology built-in partnership. The technology will be added to their smartphone platforms and will enable them to alert users if they have come into contact with a person diagnosed with Covid-19.
The platform whichhas the potential to monitor one-third of the world’s population will require users to opt-in for the service. The contact-tracing technology is designed to curb the spread of Covid-19 by alerting users of the potential risk of infection.
Two weeks after the project was unveiled, the two companies revised the proposal for the contact tracing solution and had pledged to disable the service once the coronavirus outbreak has been sufficiently contained, the Verge reported. This was in light of the feedback received for the system and the privacy concerns that were raised about the same.
The new proposal was divided into four parts with detailed guidelines regarding access to Bluetooth, Cryptography Specification and Framework API.
The tech majors on Monday also published a few sample screenshots on Monday providing a glimpse on how the system will work. It will track potential cases of Covid-19 through Bluetooth Low Energy signals and will notify a user when they’re exposed to another person diagnosed with the infection.
The snapshots intended for use by developers showed how the system will work in practical terms and how specific alerts would appear. It also showed when particular API calls should be made.
The companies announced their decision to not allow GPS data collection through the system, according to a Reuters report. It will require workarounds for public health authorities wanting access to GPS location.
The companies had said that their primary goal was to ensure privacy and to prevent governments from using the system to compile data on citizens, the report said.
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Significant moderation in the growth of motor insurance business that was already under pressure, slowdown in ...
The May futures contract of aluminium on the MCX has slipped below the lower boundary of the range (₹131 to ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...