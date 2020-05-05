Apple, Google ban GPS tracking for apps using their contact tracing system: Report

Apple Inc and Google on Monday said that they would ban the use of location tracking in apps that will be using their upcoming contact tracing system built to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a Reuters report.

On April 10, Apple and Google unveiled their upcoming technology built-in partnership. The technology will be added to their smartphone platforms and will enable them to alert users if they have come into contact with a person diagnosed with Covid-19.

The platform whichhas the potential to monitor one-third of the world’s population will require users to opt-in for the service. The contact-tracing technology is designed to curb the spread of Covid-19 by alerting users of the potential risk of infection.

Two weeks after the project was unveiled, the two companies revised the proposal for the contact tracing solution and had pledged to disable the service once the coronavirus outbreak has been sufficiently contained, the Verge reported. This was in light of the feedback received for the system and the privacy concerns that were raised about the same.

The new proposal was divided into four parts with detailed guidelines regarding access to Bluetooth, Cryptography Specification and Framework API.

The tech majors on Monday also published a few sample screenshots on Monday providing a glimpse on how the system will work. It will track potential cases of Covid-19 through Bluetooth Low Energy signals and will notify a user when they’re exposed to another person diagnosed with the infection.

The snapshots intended for use by developers showed how the system will work in practical terms and how specific alerts would appear. It also showed when particular API calls should be made.

The companies announced their decision to not allow GPS data collection through the system, according to a Reuters report. It will require workarounds for public health authorities wanting access to GPS location.

The companies had said that their primary goal was to ensure privacy and to prevent governments from using the system to compile data on citizens, the report said.