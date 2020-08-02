Tech giant Apple has removed over 26,000 games from the Chinese app store. This comes due to the stringent regulations from the Chinese press and publication authority, according to a report by the research firm- Qimai.

In the first week of July, Apple had removed over 2500 titles from its app store. This includes Zynga and Supercell, as per the Sensor Tower report.

Earlier in July, Apple had shot a mail to the Apple Developer, elaborating Chinese requirements so as to keep the games available.

The mail read as quoted in the CGTN report: "Chinese law requires games to obtain an approval number from China's National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA). In order to keep your paid game or game with in-app purchases available on the App Store in the Chinese mainland, enter your approval number and supporting documentation ..."

It added: “Submit an update to Apple Review by July 31. After July 31, your game will no longer be available on the App Store in China mainland until an approval number is provided ..."

The Chinese government has imposed stricter regulations on the gaming industry. The number of approvals has also been plummeting. Earlier in 2017, 9368 games received approval whereas this year the figure has come down to 777.

"This affects small- and mid-sized developers' incomes the most, but due to the difficulties of acquiring a business license, it's devastating to the whole iOS game industry in China," Todd Kuhns, marketing manager for AppInChina, was quoted as saying by Reuters.