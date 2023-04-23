Apple has recently fixed the problem of App Store billing issues, and developers are free from the burden of solving it. Earlier when an app purchase failed due to a payment issue, users turned to app developers to get it fixed. Most App Store billings are fixed by Apple itself.

With a new solution, Apple will now prompt users within the app when their payment method fails, without having to bug app developers.

In a blog post by Apple to the developers, the company said that it will soon prompt a warning to users in a system-provided sheet inside, which lets them update the payment method associated with Apple ID.

On the other note, Apple will hold its WWDC in June 2023, and is expected to launch its mixed reality headset along with iOS 17.