Apple announced a redesigned iCloud website where apps appear in widget-styled tiles, replacing the icons. Earlier, Apple users could access iCloud through native apps on their iPhones, iPads or Mac, but this marks a huge change for the ones who only uses the website to access photos, documents, notes and reminders or delete the unused files to free up iCloud space.

The latest redesign of Apple iCloud web also makes it easier for iPhone and Windows laptop users, as they can just hop onto the iCloud site to access any document. The iCloud website also helps the users who have personal and official computer separately.

As per reports, Apple has been testing the redesigned look for a few weeks now, and finally it is rolling it out for all users. Earlier, Apple iCloud web design showed app icons when logged in, but now it shows details under app tiles. Apple also enabled a launcher tile with app icons to quickly access some of the applications

With the latest Apple iCloud redesign, users can tap on the + icon on the top right menu to add any documentation or spreadsheet.

The grid icon on the menu bar of the new web redesign lets users access apps. The grid icon also allows users to check storage availability and to change plans. Apple also made the iCloud website layout customizable. By clicking on the “Customize” button, the widgets will be seen shaking, and then you can toggle them around.