Apple introduces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in Purple

Apple today unveiled a new purple finish for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. This new colour is meant to "accentuate the flat aluminum edges of device" which are colour-matched to the "precision-milled" back glass.



Both models feature an advanced dual-camera system that delivers computational photography features and the highest-quality video in a smartphone, with edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays with OLED and the Ceramic Shield front cover.



The Apple-designed A14 Bionic powers the iPhone 12.



iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, April 23, with availability beginning Friday, April 30.



“The incredible iPhone 12 is the most popular smartphone in the world, and the iPhone 12 family has an over 99 percent customer satisfaction rate. The new purple finish, just in time for spring, adds another bright and fun option to the lineup, and we think customers are going to love it,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice-President of Worldwide Marketing. “This gorgeous new colour joins the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini family, which is available in five other stunning finishes, and features an advanced dual-camera system, Super Retina XDR display, improved durability, A14 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone — great battery life, and the best 5G experience on any smartphone.”



iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have an IP68 rating for water resistance up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes, and are protected against everyday spills, including coffee and soda.



iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple ship with iOS 14.5, which features the ability to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch while wearing a face mask, an enhanced Apple Podcasts app with redesigned show and episode pages, and a Search tab, as well as new emoji. In addition, Siri no longer has a default voice and will include more diverse voice options in English. This latest software update builds on the release of iOS 14.



iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are currently available in blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED,9 and will be available in the new purple in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900. Customers can get iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini from apple.com, and through Apple Authorised Resellers.