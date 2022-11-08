The Apple website for developers suggests that there is an issue impacting its StoreKit Ad Network (SKAdNetwork) platform in iOS 16.1, according to reports. The company said the problem will be cleared in a future update, even as the development of iOS 16.1.1 continues apace, according to web analytics data.

Apple has brought about a major update to the SKAdNetwork with iOS 16.1. The latest version lets advertisers track their campaign performance by attributing individual app installations to specific campaigns.

According to reports, the Apple iOS 16.1.1 update will focus on smaller bug fixes and performance improvements.