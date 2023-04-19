Apple is expected to introduce side-loading of apps in iOS 17 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is scheduled in June. For the first time in Apple’s history, the company will allow users to download apps from other sources apart from App Store.

The plan also comes in compliance with the European Union’s Digital Market Act (DMA) that requires big companies to open their sources and platform to other companies and developers. The DMA came into effect in November 2022.

With the introduction of side-loading, the Apple audience can expect major changes in App Store, iMessages, Siri, FaceTime, and other apps backed by the company. If Apple does not comply with EU regulation, the company is required to pay a charge of about 20 per cent of its global revenue.

Apple is expected to implement side-loading policy by 2024.

To Apple, protection and security of its customers have always been a priority. But, with the introduction of side-loading, the company claims that security will be undermined and people will be exposed to frauds, malware, etc.