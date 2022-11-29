Apple iPhone 15, the next generation of iPhone series, is expected to feature a ‘state of the art’ image sensor from Sony, for low-light photography, as per reports.

Sony’s ‘state of the art’ image sensor will increase the saturation level in each pixel when compared to standard sensors, enabling it to capture more light to balance both underexposure and overexposure, reports say.

Related Stories Apple: Emergency SOS via satellite available for iPhone 14 series Apple says an alert might take up to 15 seconds to send in good conditions and longer in weaker conditions READ NOW

Yet, there is still uncertainty if Apple will bring the sensor to the entire iPhone 15 series or just the high-end Pro models. Furthermore, reports also claim that Apple iPhone 15 may bring a titanium framework with curved rear edges, which will replace the existing square design.

In addition, it is also reported that Apple will introduce the USB-C charging port to iPhone 15 series.

Related Stories iPhone brings flight tracking data with Flighty update Flight app can now track flight updates even in Airplane mode READ NOW