Apple is hosting its next event on November 10

Apple has sent out an invite for its next event named ‘One More Thing’ which will be held on November 10.

The invite does not provide any details regarding what the ‘special event’ is about. Given that Apple has launched its new line-up of iPad, the Apple Watch and the iPhone, the event is likely to be focused on its Mac devices.

Apple in September had organised an online event where it had launched the new Apple Watch Series 6 and a new iPad Air.

In October, the tech giant launched its new iPhone 12 series at the ‘Hi-Speed’ event.

The upcoming event is likely to focus on Apple’s ARM-based Macs.

Apple, at its WWDC event in June, had announced that it will be moving the entire Mac lineup away from Intel’s processors to its own in-house processors. It had also said that it will be unveiling the first Apple Silicon-based Mac sometime this year. The event is likely to focus on the launch of new Macs.

The event will be held on November 10 at 10 am PST (11:30 pm IST). Users can stream the 'One More Thing' 2020 online. Apple events are usually live-streamed across Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube.