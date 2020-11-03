Apple is hosting its next event on November 10

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Apple has sent out an invite for its next event named ‘One More Thing’ which will be held on November 10.
The invite does not provide any details regarding what the ‘special event’ is about. Given that Apple has launched its new line-up of iPad, the Apple Watch and the iPhone, the event is likely to be focused on its Mac devices.
Apple in September had organised an online event where it had launched the new Apple Watch Series 6 and a new iPad Air.
In October, the tech giant launched its new iPhone 12 series at the ‘Hi-Speed’ event.
The upcoming event is likely to focus on Apple’s ARM-based Macs.
Apple, at its WWDC event in June, had announced that it will be moving the entire Mac lineup away from Intel’s processors to its own in-house processors. It had also said that it will be unveiling the first Apple Silicon-based Mac sometime this year. The event is likely to focus on the launch of new Macs.
The event will be held on November 10 at 10 am PST (11:30 pm IST). Users can stream the 'One More Thing' 2020 online. Apple events are usually live-streamed across Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
November futures contract looks set to decline further
The stock of LIC Housing Finance gained 5.7 per cent with above average volume on Monday, bouncing up from a ...
₹1215 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512301245 As long as the stock trades above ₹1,200 the near term ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...