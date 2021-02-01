Apple launches Google Chrome extension for iCloud Passwords

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Apple has launched an official Google Chrome extension for the Windows and Mac versions of the web browser to help users use the passwords stored in their iCloud Keychain.
The extension, iCloud Passwords allows users to use the same strong Safari passwords that they create on their Apple device, with Chrome on Windows. It also saves new passwords that a user creates in Chrome on their iCloud Keychain.
“iCloud Passwords is a Chrome extension for Windows users that allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac when visiting websites in Chrome on your Windows PC. iCloud Passwords also saves any new passwords you create in Chrome to your iCloud Keychain so that it is also available on your Apple devices,” reads the description of the extension.
The extension will let users with iCloud Keychain as their dedicated password manager to easily navigate between Window and Mac devices while using Chrome.
Details of the extension were revealed last week with an iCloud Windows 10 app update which included “Support for iCloud Passwords Chrome Extension” as a new feature, prior to the extension being announced, the Verge reported.
