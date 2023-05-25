Apple has launched a new health data privacy campaign globally, including in India, which will run across broadcasting platforms, social media, and billboards in 24 regions.

According to reports, the billboards will feature in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad in India.

Emmy awardee actress and comedian Jane Lynch will feature in an ad narrating ways Apple helps protect data stored in the Health app on iPhone and HealthKit. The campaign advertisement is directed Craig Gillepie.

The tech giant has four privacy principles — data minimisation, on-device processing, transparency and control, and security.

As per reports, the Health app data is end-to-end encrypted for users with two-factor authentication and a device passcode. The device lessens the amount of health information sent to Apple’s servers by generating health metrics on-device.

Meanwhile, data such as trends and highlights and cycle tracking predictions are calculated on-device.

