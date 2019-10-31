Apple lost ground to Huawei, Samsung before iPhone 11 debut

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Apple lost ground to Samsung and Huawei in the third quarter when global smartphone sales rose on a quarterly basis only for the first time in two years, according to Canalys.
Apple shipments fell 7% to 43.5 million units in the July to September period, just before the well-received iPhone 11 hit global store shelves, the researcher estimated. Samsung Electronics, taking advantage of the lull, introduced a plethora of cheaper high-volume models to grow sales 11%, while a strong home market drove Huawei Technologies shipments 29% higher.
The global smartphone market is showing signs of life after users replaced ageing devices and demand from markets such as India surged with the proliferation of low-priced plans. On Thursday, Samsung reported a 32% jump in operating income at its mobile division, while Apples holiday-quarter outlook trumped analysts expectations. The Korean company retained global leadership while Chinese rival closed the gap, thanks to pent-up demand that built up during the previous quarter when Washington blacklisted the networking giant. Xiaomi Corp and Oppo rounded out the top five.
The prognosis for Huawei however is uncertain given the Trump Administration put it on the U.S. Entity List, which prohibits it from using the latest Android versions in new devices. Shipments to its home market surged 66% in the quarter but only rose about 18% sequentially abroad, and many analysts foresee a drop in overall international sales because of its inability to access American software and circuitry.
Huawei is not out of the woods yet, said Canalys Senior Analyst Ben Stanton. It will be a major challenge to retain its overseas volume if the Entity List saga is not resolved in the coming months.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
I am 32. My target is to accumulate ₹4 crore by 2045 — ₹2 crore for my child’s education and ₹2 crore for my ...
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
The less-than-emphatic win inthe recent elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and J&K is an alarm for the Centre ...
Veteran theatre director Ebrahim Alkazi’s early art works are on show in Delhi’s Art Heritage and Shridharani ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism