Apple might cancel or postpone the expected mass production of iPhone SE 4 in 2024, as per a thread of tweets by Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo, a tech analyst, took to Twitter to explain the idea of the production halt of iPhone SE 4 in 2024. Kuo tweets that the reason for Apple to take such a step regarding the production of iPhone SE 4 in 2024 could be due to consistently lower-than-expected shipments of middle and lower-end smartphones, such as the ‌iPhone SE‌ 3, the iPhone 13 mini, and the iPhone 14 Plus.

as well as concerns that the full-screen design of the SE 4 will lead to an increase in higher costs/selling prices. As a result, Apple may need to reconsider the product positioning and return on investment for the SE 4. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 21, 2022

Kuo also said that the full-screen design for the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 that Apple has planned will require higher costs and selling prices, so the company might need to “reconsider the product positioning and return on investment” for the ‌model.

There are reports that suggest that Apple is working on a new version of the ‌iPhone SE‌ to be launched in 2024. Apple is working on a smartphone that will look close to iPhone XR, with an all-display design, Touch ID Home button, and either Face ID or a ‌Touch ID‌ power button.