Apple paid $75,000 to hacker for hijacking iPhone camera via Safari as part of its bug bounty program

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
pple paid ethical hacker Ryan Pickren $75,000 for finding vulnerabilities in Apple’s browser Safari which allowed an attacker to hack the user’s camera according to media reports.
Pickren discovered seven zero-day vulnerabilities in Apple Safari, three of which enabled him to form an attack chain and successfully hijack the iPhone camera, Forbes reported.
Apple had upped its bug bounty program back in 2019, increasing the amount to $1.5 million for the most serious of iPhone hacks. Pickren, a former security engineer at Amazon Web Services (AWS) had set out to find vulnerabilities in the system as part of the bug bounty program.
He delved into the Apple Safari browser for iOS and macOS, to "hammer the browser with obscure corner cases" in order to uncover unusual behaviour. He was able to discover seven vulnerabilities and had used three of them to hack into the system’s camera security model.
Pickren focused on hacking into the camera by prompting the user to log into a malicious website on safari. The website would then enable him to hack into the user’s camera under the guise of trusted video conferencing websites which had earlier gained access to the phone’s camera according to the Forbes report.
He had then compiled his research and reported the same to Apple back in mid-December 2019, working with Apple’s security team to patch the vulnerabilities.
Apple fixed three of the flaws in its January 28 Safari 13.0.5 update and the remaining four vulnerabilities were patched in the Safari 13.1 released on March 24.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Market share gains, Tanishq store expansion bode well for Titan, when demand recovers
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...