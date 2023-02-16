After consistently clocking strong sales in the smartphone market, Apple has also broken into the top five vendors for PC sales in Q422 (October to December 2022), according to a report by IDC. The market intelligence firm noted that after consistently reporting strong sales for the past few quarters, Apple has “finally managed to pip Asus to the 5th spot in Q422. In a quarter where all the major vendors focused on inventory correction leading to reduced shipments, Apple witnessed positive traction, thereby, growing by 10.9 per cent year-on-year.”

The other companies in the top five in terms of sales were HP, Dell Technologies, Lenovo and Acer Group. The report also added, that the traditional PC market in India, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, grew by 0.3 per cent year-over-year in 2022 to 14.9 million units despite a steep year-on-year decline of 28.5 per cent in Q422, according to new data from the (IDC).

In Q422, desktops continued their upward trend, but notebooks declined by 37.8 per cent YoY. Inflation and low sentiment impacted the consumer segment, resulting in a decline of 27.4 per cent. Delayed orders and inventory challenges for the enterprise segment led to a decline of 42.6 per cent year-on-year.

The government and education segments were the biggest gainers in 2022, growing at 117.6 per cent year-on-year and 28.3 per cent respectively, but enterprises fell by 5.9 per cent year-on-year. Desktops and workstations grew 32.3 per cent year-on-year and 24.7 per cent year-on-year respectively, but the volume driver notebook category declined by 8.4 per cent year-on-year, primarily due to softening demand across segment groups. Premium notebooks (less than $1,000) declined by 7.9 per cent year-on-year in the commercial segment, but grew by 14.6 per cent year-on-year on the consumer side due to the continued popularity of premium notebooks and MacBooks. The online channel declined by 9.4 per cent YoY in 2022 with a steeper year-on-year decline of 37.5 per cent in 4Q22.

“In the consumer segment, the year started on a positive note with strong double-digit growth in the first half of the year. Demand started to taper off in the second half of the year and eventually plunged in 4Q22 despite positive online sales in 3Q22, as channel inventory piled up,” said Bharath Shenoy, Senior Market Analyst, IDC India.

