Apple product launch livecast blanked out from Chinese social media

Bloomberg October 14 | Updated on October 14, 2020 Published on October 14, 2020

Apple CEO Tim Cook poses with the all-new iPhone 12 Pro at Apple Park in Cupertino, California in a photo released October 13   -  via REUTERS

Users had to access the event on Apple’s official site

Chinese consumers who stayed up late to catch a glimpse of Apple Inc’s newest iPhones and HomePod were disappointed when the livestream was unavailable on the country’s top social media platforms.

When Apple unveiled new versions of the devices remotely via the internet on Tuesday in the US, sites including Tencent Video, iQiyi, Bilibili and Weibo, didn’t carry the feed, without giving a reason.

“The live streaming is blocked, we can only go to Apple’s official site,” wrote one unverified user on Weibo.

“It is disgusting,” wrote another. One person queried, “Is it a trick from rivals?”

Representatives of Tencent Holdings Ltd., iQiyi Inc., Weibo Corp. and Bilibili Inc. didn’t respond to requests for comments outside regular Chinese business hours.

Hottest topic

Later in the day in the US, the iPhone 12 was ranked the hottest topic on Weibo, and social media users posted several photos of the new device.

Live streaming iPhone releases has been a ritual for many of these platforms. Apple’s official WeChat account promoted the iPhone 12 release event a week ago, saying five platforms, including iQiyi, Bilibili, Tencent Video, Weibo and Youku would livestream the event. It also included a disclaimer that the livestream from partners may change.

