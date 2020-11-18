Apple reduces App Store fees for small businesses

Trifo Max: Versatile, well-priced Robo-Cleaner
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
Apple on Wednesday announced the App Store Small Business Programme, a new commission structure for small and individual developers on its App Store.
As part of the programme, Apple will provide a reduced commission on paid apps and in-app purchases as compared to its standard commission rate of 30 per cent to small and individual developers.
Apple will charge a reduced 15 per cent commission to developers who have qualified for the program. Developers who have earned up to $1 million in proceeds during the previous calendar can qualify.
The programme is meant to support small businesses.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our global economy and the beating heart of innovation and opportunity in communities around the world. We’re launching this programme to help small business owners write the next chapter of creativity and prosperity on the App Store, and to build the kind of quality apps our customers love,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.
As part of the programme, existing developers as well as new developers who earn up to $1 million in 2020 for all of their apps will qualify for a reduced commission rate of 15 per cent.
However, if a business, qualified for the programme, surpasses the $1 million threshold, the standard commission rate of 30 per cent will apply for the rest of the year. If their business falls below the $1 million threshold in a future calendar year, a developer can further qualify for the reduced commission rate for the following year.
The programme is set to begin from January 1, 2021. Apple will provide comprehensive details about the programme in December.
“The savings mean small businesses and developers will have even more funds to invest in their businesses, expand their workforce, and develop new, innovative features for app users,” Apple said.
App Store commission has been a much debated issue among developers. Two leading app stores- Apple and Google have faced criticism over their app store commission from developers across the globe.
Apple’s 30 per cent ‘Apple Tax’ has drawn flak from tech giants such as Microsoft, Facebook and Spotify as well as small businesses.
In September, a group of developers including Spotify, ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games, Basecamp and ‘Tinder’ parent Match Group had banded together to form an independent non-profit organisation called Coalition for App Fairness (CAF) to urge Apple and other app store owners to make changes to their business practices. The 30 per cent ‘Apple Tax’ had been one of the three key issues highlighted by CAF.
Google earlier this year had also received backlash from developers in India for its updated Payments Policy on the Play Store.
Google in September had announced that it would require apps to use its own payments system with a few exceptions. It will be charging a 30 per cent transaction fee for all apps.
The tech giant had faced criticism for this from multiple Indian start-ups, especially Paytm. This had led to Google deferring its decision to update the new policy from September 2021 to April 2022 “being mindful of local needs and concerns.”
Apple on the other end has said that, “Developers of all sizes have built successful businesses while benefiting from the App Store’s global reach encompassing users of the more than 1.5 billion Apple devices around the world in 175 countries.”
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
AI-powered software helps in the efficient implementation of solar projects
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
It is likely to improve the distribution income per unit by 4.2 per cent
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...