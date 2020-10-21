Apple releases iOS 14.1 update with 10-bit HDR video playback, multiple bug fixes

Forests: A profitable restoration mantra
Apple has released a new software update for its iOS 14, adding new features for older iPhones, along with multiple bug fixes for the operating system (OS).
The iOS 14.1 comes with added support for 10-bit HDR video playback. It also adds support for edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later, according to the iOS 14.1 changelog.
The new software update comes with multiple bug fixes, including issues with widgets, folders, and icons on the Home Screen.
Apple has also fixed an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias. It has also resolved an issue that prevented displaying regional information for incoming calls.
Other issues that were resolved include an issue “where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box” and problems with streaming video resolution.
It also addresses issues faced by users while downloading and adding songs to their library, along with playback troubles.
It has also fixed various issues with the Calculator App, Apple Watch App and the Files app.
The new update also improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points.
The software can be updated from the ‘Software Update’ option within the ‘General’ menu in Settings.
Apple also released a new iPadOS 14.1 update along with a software update for HomePod.
The new release comes after nearly a month from the release of the iOS 14.0.1 with multiple bug fixes.
Apple had fixed an issue which switched the default browser and mail settings from third-party apps to its own settings after restarting your iPhone.
Other bug fixes included issues with camera previews in iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and Wi-Fi connection.
The new iOS update comes ahead of the sale of Apple’s latest flagship phone, the iPhone 12 series in key markets. The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro will go on sale in India from October 30.
