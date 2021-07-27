Apple releases iOS 14.7.1 update with fix for Apple Watch unlocking issue, important security update

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Apple has released the latest operating system update for iPhones which fixes the Apple Watch unlocking issue along with a patch for a critical vulnerability.
The tech giant earlier this month had released the iOS 14.7 update with new features including support for its magnetic battery pack, the MagSafe Battery Pack. However, the update also caused an issue where users were unable to use the “Unlock with iPhone” feature for paired Apple Watch for easy access to their device The iOS 14.7.1 fixes an issue where iPhone models with Touch ID cannot unlock a paired Apple Watch using the Unlock with iPhone feature, as per the support notes.
Also read: Apple brings Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos, lossless audio to Android
The iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 update also fixes a critical security issue dubbed CVE-2021-30807 as per the security notes. The updates address a memory corruption issue reported by an anonymous researcher. “An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” Apple said.
The relevant updates are available for iPhone 6s and subsequent, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and subsequent models, iPad mini 4 and subsequent models, and iPod touch (7th generation).
