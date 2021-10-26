Apple releases iOS 15.1 update with SharePlay, other features

Apple has released iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 software updates for its devices. With this, the tech giant has added a range of new features and bug fixes.

The most notable feature introduced with the iOS 15.1 is support for SharePlay. Apple has finally added Facetime’s SharePlay feature which allows users to have shared experiences with family and friends in FaceTime.

The iOS 15.1 release also adds the ability to capture ProRes video using iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as verifiable Covid-19 vaccination cards in Apple Wallet for users in the US, apart from other features and bug fixes for iPhone.

SharePlay

“SharePlay is a new way to share synchronised experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, Fitness+, and other supported App Store apps,” Apple explained in a support document.

The feature enables shared controls for users, giving everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward content. The smart volume feature automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when another user is speaking.

With SharePlay, Apple TV will support the option to watch the shared video on the big screen while users continue the FaceTime call on iPhone.

“Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out,” it further explained.

Other new features introduced with the release include support for Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) in the Translate app and for system-wide translation, new automation triggers based on the current reading of a HomeKit-enabled humidity, air quality, or light level sensor and new shortcuts. New pre-built actions will let users overlay text on images or gifs.

Bug fixes

The release also fixes a host of issues including issues in Photos app, Weather app and Wallet. It has also fixed an issue where Audio playing from an app may pause when locking the screen.

The issue of available Wi-Fi networks at times not being detected has also been fixed in the update. Battery algorithms have been updated on iPhone 12 models to better estimate battery capacity over time. Users can download the iOS update from Settings > General > Software Update and update their OS.