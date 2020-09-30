Apple resolves issues with multiple services after temporary outage

Apple on Wednesday resolved issues that led to a temporary outage in multiple Apple services.
The outage began early morning today. A majority of Apple services were suffering issues at around 5:30 am. Users took to social media as they faced issues with these services.
“Anyone else having issues signing in with their apple ID? Is there an outage @applesupport ?????” tweeted a user.
“Everything Apple seems to be down. TV isn’t working and can’t load on phone or iPad,” wrote another.
Apple updated the status of these services on its system status page. However, it did not provide any further details in terms of what caused the outage. For most issues, Apple provided a vague update that read, “Users may have experienced a problem with this service.”
For a few other services, Apple also detailed the issue on its status page. For instance, Apple detailed the issue with users may have experienced a problem with this service stating, “Users may have been unable to sign in or create accounts.”
For Apple Card, it said, “Some users may not have been able to add Apple Card to iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch” and “Some users may not have been able to manage their Apple Card on apple.com.”
While services such as Apple Arcade, Game Center and School Work were either unavailable or slow for users.
Overall, 28 Apple services were affected at some point during the outage according to Apple’s system status page. Here’s the complete list:
App Store
Apple Arcade
Apple Books
Apple Business Manager
Apple Card
Apple Cash
Apple Music
Apple Music radio
Apple School Manager
Apple TV channels
Apple TV+
AppleCare on iOS
Documents in the Cloud
iCloud mail
iCloud web apps
iCloud contacts
iCloud calendar
iCloud backup
iCloud account and sign in
iTunes U
Game Centre
Find My
iWork for iCloud
Mac App Store
News
Photos
Radio
Schoolwork
Apple has updated the status on its system status page indicating that all issues have been resolved and the services are back up. It is not the only tech giant to have faced a temporary outage recently.
Microsoft on Tuesday resolved an issue causing a massive outage in multiple Microsoft 365 services across the globe for all users on Tuesday morning. Microsoft had said that the outage was likely due to a recent change which it had then rolled back.