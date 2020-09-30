Apple resolves issues with multiple services after temporary outage

Apple on Wednesday resolved issues that led to a temporary outage in multiple Apple services.

The outage began early morning today. A majority of Apple services were suffering issues at around 5:30 am. Users took to social media as they faced issues with these services.

“Anyone else having issues signing in with their apple ID? Is there an outage @applesupport ?????” tweeted a user.

“Everything Apple seems to be down. TV isn’t working and can’t load on phone or iPad,” wrote another.

Apple updated the status of these services on its system status page. However, it did not provide any further details in terms of what caused the outage. For most issues, Apple provided a vague update that read, “Users may have experienced a problem with this service.”

For a few other services, Apple also detailed the issue on its status page. For instance, Apple detailed the issue with users may have experienced a problem with this service stating, “Users may have been unable to sign in or create accounts.”

For Apple Card, it said, “Some users may not have been able to add Apple Card to iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch” and “Some users may not have been able to manage their Apple Card on apple.com.”

While services such as Apple Arcade, Game Center and School Work were either unavailable or slow for users.

Overall, 28 Apple services were affected at some point during the outage according to Apple’s system status page. Here’s the complete list:

App Store Apple Arcade Apple Books Apple Business Manager Apple Card Apple Cash Apple Music Apple Music radio Apple School Manager Apple TV channels Apple TV+ AppleCare on iOS Documents in the Cloud iCloud mail iCloud web apps iCloud contacts iCloud calendar iCloud backup iCloud account and sign in iTunes U Game Centre Find My iWork for iCloud Mac App Store News Photos Radio Schoolwork

Apple has updated the status on its system status page indicating that all issues have been resolved and the services are back up. It is not the only tech giant to have faced a temporary outage recently.

Microsoft on Tuesday resolved an issue causing a massive outage in multiple Microsoft 365 services across the globe for all users on Tuesday morning. Microsoft had said that the outage was likely due to a recent change which it had then rolled back.