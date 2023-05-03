Apple is rolling out its first ever Rapid Security Response update for iPhone, iPad, and MacBook to strengthen security and privacy without having to wait for official operating system (OS) updates.

Apple’s Rapid Security Response update comes with iOS 16.14.1 (a), and aim at tightening security, and bug fixes, amid other updates. Apple’s support page stated that these updates deliver significant security improvements designed to streamline the experience of your Apple devices, while the company preps major OS updates.

The RSR updates will enhance apps like Safari, improve the WebKit framework stack, and update critical system libraries.

The RSR update is sized at 85mb.